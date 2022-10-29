Atletico Ottawa vs Forge FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

It's the final match of the season - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022 Canadian Premier League comes to a conclusion this weekend as Atletico Ottawa and Forge FC meet in the season finale.

The championship title is on the line between these two teams - and only one can walk away as the victor.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Atlético vs Forge date & kick-off time

Game: Atlético Ottawa vs Forge FC Date: October 30, 2022 Kick-off: 10:00pm BST / 6:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Atlético vs Forge on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Soccer Plus.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 2, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.

Country TV channel Live stream US FOX Soccer Plus fuboTV UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport App

Atlético squad & team news

Top of the pile at the regular season, Atletico's reward after their semi-final is a shot at history this weekend.

They will be odds-on favourites to go all the way - but they will know as well as their rivals that anything can happen in the space of 90 minutes.

Position Players Goalkeepers Melvin, Ingham Defenders Beckie, Niba, Espejo, Camus, Tissot, Verhoven, Acosta, Pérez, Roy Midfielders Mannella, Alemán, McKendry, Bassett, Antoniuk, Sissoko, Bahous Forwards Wright, Moragrega, Tabla, Shaw, Haworth

Forge squad and team news

Standing between their rivals and a place in the record books, Forge will have their own aspirations of writing their legacy this weekend.

They will need to be firing on all cylinders though to ensure the job is done, but they will back themselves every step of the way.