Atletico Madrid vs Getafe: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream Atletico Madrid against Getafe on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Atletico Madrid are set to take on Getafe in La Liga on Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The hosts have won 18 out of their last 20 games against Getafe in the league, and Diego Simeone's men are emphatic favourites at home to bag the three points.

In fact, the Rojiblancos head into this fixture having won their last two league games and have also kept a clean sheet in both. Although their title hopes are realistically over, they are chasing Real Sociedad for the third spot and are five points behind them.

Meanwhile, Getafe have lost their last four games as they prepare themselves to travel to the Metropolitano. They are currently struggling in the relegation zone with just 17 points from 19 matches and are in desperate need of a positive result.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch it on TV and online, team news and more.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe date & kick-off time

Game: Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Date: February 4, 2023 Kick-off: 5:30 pm GMT / 12.30 pm ET / 11:00 pm IST Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Getafe on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on ESPN Deportes and live-streamed on ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on Viaplay Sports 1 and can be streamed via LaLiga TV.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Viaplay Sports 1 Viaplay UK. U.S. ESPN Deportes ESPN+ India Sports 18 SD/ HD Jio Cinema

Atletico Madrid squad and team news

Atletico will miss Stefan Savic and Marcos Llorente with injuries, while, Matt Doherty, although not guaranteed a start, might feature for the club after moving to Spain from Tottenham on deadline day.

Memphis Depay will be pushing for a starting berth but Alvaro Morata might get the nod ahead of him in attack to partner Antoine Griezmann.

Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Molina, Gimenez, Hermoso, Reinildo; De Paul, Koke, Barrios, Correa; Morata, Griezmann

Position Players Goalkeepers Oblak, Grbic, Iturbe. Defenders Gimenez, Hermoso, Reinildo, Molina, Doherty, Reguilon. Midfielders Kondogbia, De Paul, Niguez, Witsel, Koke, Barrios, Lemar. Forwards Griezmann, Correa, Morata, Carrasco, Depay.

Getafe team news and squad

Mauro Arambarri and Munir El Haddadi are doubtful for this fixture, but apart from these two, everyone should be available for selection.

Borja Mayoral and Enes Unal should start up front in a 5-3-2 formation with Carles Alena, Angel Algobia and Luis Milla in a midfield three.

Getafe predicted XI: Soria; Suarez, Dakonam, Duarte, Alderete, Iglesias; Algobia, Milla, Alena; Unal, Mayoral