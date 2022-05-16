'I'm going to continue with Atletico Madrid' - Simeone quashes exit talk

Diego Simeone has quashed talk of a potential departure from Atletico Madrid by confirming that he will remain at the club beyond the end of the season.

Simeone has overseen one of the most successful periods in Atletico's history since stepping into the managerial hot seat in 2011, as he has delivered a total of eight trophies.

The 2021-22 campaign has been a disappointing one for the club, however, and it has been suggested that the Argentine could step down after their final La Liga game against Real Sociedad on May 22.

What has Simeone said about his future?

Simeone was quizzed on his future after Atletico's 1-1 draw with Sevilla at Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday, which ensured that they cannot finish the campaign higher than third in the table.

The 52-year-old is still under contract until 2024 and has no intention of turning his back on the club just yet.

"There's nothing to say. I'm going to continue with Atletico Madrid," Simeone told reporters.

Simeone's achievements at Atletico

Atletico have picked up two La Liga titles under Simeone, including the 2020-21 crown, along with two Europa Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups, one Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana.

The experienced tactician has also guided the club to two Champions League finals, and will look to bring more silverware to Wanda Metropolitano next season.

