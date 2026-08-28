How to get Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Atletico Madrid take on Osasuna on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid.

Historically, Atlético Madrid hold a major advantage in this fixture, having won 20 of their previous head-to-head encounters against Osasuna. Their most recent meeting in May 2026 ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Atlético Madrid at El Sadar Stadium.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna LaLiga kick-off?

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna takes place at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, with official kick-off time details listed above.

LaLiga - Game Week 6 16 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

How to buy Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna LaLiga tickets?

You can buy tickets for the Atlético Madrid vs Osasuna LaLiga match at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano through several options:

Official Club Website: The primary and safest option is the official Atlético Madrid website. Tickets generally open to non-members after a priority release window for socio-members.

Secondary Marketplaces & Aggregators: Platforms such as StubHub aggregate resale tickets from sellers.

Authorized Travel Agencies: Companies like P1 Travel offer official matchday ticket and hospitality packages.

Stadium Box Office: On matchday, subject to availability, remaining tickets can be purchased directly at the ticket offices located at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid.

How much do Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Atlético Madrid vs Osasuna LaLiga match at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano vary depending on the seating category and purchasing platform:

Entry-Level / Upper Stand Seats: Standard general admission tickets start at approximately €30 to €45 .

Mid-Tier / Corner & Behind-Goal Seats: Average category seats typically cost between €50 and €85 .

Premium & Main Stand Seats: Lower longside seating and premium view locations range from €90 to €160+ .

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Official matchday hospitality access generally starts around €220+ per ticket.

Secondary Marketplaces & Aggregators

Primary secondary ticket exchanges such as StubHub. Resale prices are subject to market demand. For high-demand fixtures, prices on these platforms can sit significantly above face value, though standard non-derby matches typically feature starting options around €35 to €50.

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Form

Atletico Madrid have recorded one win, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches, with two of those results coming in pre-season friendlies. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 LaLiga draw with Villarreal on August 23, while their previous league result was a 2-0 win over Malaga on August 19. Atletico beat Marseille 2-1 in a friendly but lost 3-1 to Manchester City and 2-1 to Manchester United during pre-season. Across those five matches, they scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Osasuna have two wins and two losses from their last five, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 0-0 LaLiga draw with Levante on August 24. They lost 0-2 to Al-Ain and 2-1 to SSC Napoli in friendlies, but recorded back-to-back wins over Norwich City and Ipswich Town during pre-season preparation. Osasuna scored three goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on May 12, 2026, when Osasuna hosted Atletico Madrid and lost 1-2. Prior to that, Atletico won 1-0 at home against Osasuna in October 2025. Across the last five LaLiga meetings, Atletico Madrid have won three times, with Osasuna claiming one victory and one further win also going Osasuna's way in May 2025 when they beat Atletico 2-0 at home. Atletico's heaviest defeat in this run came in May 2024, when Osasuna beat them 4-1 at the Metropolitano.