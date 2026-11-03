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FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Atlético Madrid clash approaches: injury curse strikes Barcelona star against Aston Villa

Barcelona vs Aston Villa
Barcelona
Aston Villa
Champions League
Rodri
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
Spain
England

Will he make it in time for Sunday's clash?

Barcelona suffered a heavy blow against Aston Villa on Tuesday evening at the Camp Nou, in the fourth round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

The injury curse has struck again. With Barcelona already nursing a lengthy casualty list, it claimed another victim against Villa. This time it was Rodri.

According to the newspaper "AS", Rodri could not finish the game. The coaching staff hauled him off at half-time, and his withdrawal has set alarm bells ringing.

Pain in his right calf was the problem, and the German coach turned to Marc Bernal to head off any further trouble.

Next matches
ATM

ATM

LaLiga

08 Nov 2026

BAR

BAR

Tests on Wednesday will reveal the full extent of the damage. But with Atletico Madrid to come in La Liga on Sunday, there's every reason to take no chances.

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