Atletico Madrid announce Suarez and Herrera departures before final La Liga home match of season

Dan Bernstein
The veteran striker helped the club to a title last year and will be honoured for his contributions

Luis Suarez will leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season, the club announced on Sunday before their match against Sevilla in La Liga.

The Rojiblancos chose to reveal the forward's imminent departure before the conclusion of the campaign so that he could be honoured at Wanda Metropolitano.

Midfielder Hector Herrera will also exit this summer.

Atletico Madrid announce departures

Suarez's time at Atletico

The Uruguayan forward arrived before last season under surprising circumstances, having spent the previous six years at rival Barcelona.

He quickly endeared himself to Atletico Madrid fans with a 21-goal debut season as the club raced to a league title triumph.

His second season has been less fruitful, though he's still notched 11 league goals and two assists.

Herrera's time at Atletico

The midfielder, also set to be honoured on Sunday, has been with the organisation slightly longer than Suarez, spending the past three seasons with the Rojiblancos.

He had appeared in 57 La Liga matches entering Sunday.

