Atlético close the file officially: a new partner for Álvarez

Atlético Madrid have wrapped up the signing of Canada's Jonathan David, the Juventus striker, during the final hours of the summer transfer window.

The move strengthens Diego Simeone's attacking options and hands Argentina's Julián Álvarez a new partner up front.

Juventus confirmed they had struck an agreement with Atlético Madrid for David to join on a free loan until 30 June 2027.

Should the Spanish club activate the clause, the deal also hands Atlético the right to sign the Canadian permanently for 25 million euros, spread across four financial years.

David had arrived at Juventus last summer on a free transfer after his contract with France's Lille expired. His first season in Italy fell flat, though, and he managed only 8 goals across all competitions.

Simeone had been hunting for more firepower in attack, all while doubts swirled over the future of Álvarez, a target for Barcelona. That search brought Atlético to David.

Sitting at the top of the club's shortlist, David fit the brief perfectly: Atlético wanted to strengthen the front line without committing to a hefty outlay from the start.

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