Atlanta United need players step up more for injured striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, says defender Brooks Lennon

Atlanta United fell to their third straight defeat with their 3-1 loss away to Nashville and have only won once in their last five games.

Atlanta lose third in a row

Two defeats in MLS, one in U.S. Open Cup

Giakoumakis' injury an issue

WHAT HAPPENED? Having had a scintillating start to the season with four wins in their first six games, Atlanta United's season has already started to tail off.

Right back Brooks Lennon has suggested that the injury to the team's April Player of the Month Giorgios Giakoumakis is no excuse, though, and other players should be stepping up in his place.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It’s never good to miss a guy like GG,” Lennon said. “He’s been very good for us, obviously, with the numbers that he’s had in the past couple of games. But injuries do happen in professional sports. And we’ve got to have guys step up in those positions and understand that this is the opportunity to make your place in the team and create chances for yourself and hopefully goals.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Giorgios Giakoumakis and Thiago Almada have been among the Five Stripes' best players and their respective absences due to injury have seen the club's form dwindle. However, Atlanta is still very comfortable in the Eastern Conference, just three points off the top spot despite their slump.

WHAT NEXT? Atlanta United next face off against the out-of-form Inter Miami at the DRV PNK Stadium as they keep their hunt for the top spot on.

