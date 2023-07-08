Transfer merry-go-round! Atalanta open to Amad Diallo return as part of any Manchester United deal for Rasmus Hojlund

Returning loanee Amad Diallo could play a key role in Manchester United's pursuit of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Atalanta keen on Amad

Winger grew up in club's youth academy

United still seeking a forward

WHAT HAPPENED? Reports in Italy suggest that the Bergamo club are open to seeing their former youth prospect rejoin them as part of a deal that sends Hojlund to Old Trafford. Having been priced out of pursuing targets such as Harry Kane, United have seemingly set their sights on the 20-year-old Danish prospect. Returning from a successful loan spell at Sunderland, Amad may prove to be a crucial element in closing the deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diallo's impressive performances at the Stadium of Light drove Sunderland to a surprise Championship play-off spot. Although ultimately coming up short in the semi-final against Luton Town, the Ivorian again enhanced his reputation during that tie. The next stage of a promising career may well now see the winger return to a club where he was once part of the youth academy.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Hojlund's breakout season has seen him emerge as a target for United, although Atlanta's €100 million (£85m/$110m) valuation of the young Dane is a long way from the fee that United have in mind. The introduction of Amad into the mix may ease the current impasse.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils hope they are close to solving some issues at the other end of the field as they inch closer to signing Inter's Andre Onana. Once that deal is concluded they can fully focus on landing the centre-forward Erik ten Hag craves.