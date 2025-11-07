With an 18-game unbeaten run last season, it's safe to say that Aston Villa are comfortable at home in Birmingham - and are likely to pick up the heat once again in the upcoming season at Villa Park. With the 2025-26 Premier League season well underway, fans will be looking to snap up season ticket renewals and tickets for games ASAP. Looking to secure a spot in B6 next season? We've got everything you need to know.

With over 42,000 fans heading through the Villa Park turnstiles, the legendary wall of claret and blue is likely to set its sights on the league, taking us through the Europa League and Premier League standings.

So, how can you go about getting yourself a ticket to see Aston Villa in action with Premier League tickets? Allow GOAL to talk you through your options for catching them in 2025-26, including where to find tickets, season ticket renewals, membership prices and the premium packages that are on offer right now.

As fans attempt to secure tickets for Aston Villa's matches, those who cannot obtain them might explore digital engagement alternatives. In India, best betting sites serve as excellent resources for fans to participate in the team’s journey through in-depth betting features and live updates, ensuring they remain part of the action every step of the way.

What are Aston Villa's fixtures for the 2025-26 Premier League season?

With the release of the 2025-26 Premier League fixtures, there are plenty of matches for fans to catch Aston Villa play at Villa Park. Below, you can find the upcoming campaign from now until the end of December.

Date Fixture Competition Tickets Nov 6, 2025 Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv UEFA Europa League Tickets Nov 27, 2025 Aston Villa vs Young Boys UEFA Europa League Tickets Dec 3, 2025 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Premier League Tickets Dec 6, 2025 Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League Tickets Dec 11, 2025 FC Basel vs Aston Villa UEFA Europa League Tickets Dec 13, 2025 West Ham United vs Aston Villa Premier League Tickets Dec 20, 2025 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League Tickets Dec 27, 2025 Chelsea vs Aston Villa Premier League Tickets Dec 30, 2025 Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League Tickets

One of the stalwart clubs of English football and regulars on the Premier League roster, Aston Villa have spent the past century and more playing at their current home, having first moved in during 1897.

In its time, Villa Park has seen them crowned both English and European champions, and was their ground when they last claimed a major domestic honour, with the 1996 EFL Cup. With a current capacity of 42,657, it was also a venue for the 1966 FIFA World Cup and hosted the 1999 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup final between Lazio and Mallorca.

As for its non-sporting uses, the venue has become a semi-regular stop for international tours by major artists, including the most recent appearance by Black Sabbath at Villa Park, which made waves with Ozzy Osbourne taking the stage, including an exclusive merchandise collection to go with it.

How to buy Aston Villa Premier League tickets?

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The cost of a Premier League ticket varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, student, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from team to team.

On top of that, where you sit makes a big difference. Seat location and stand placements significantly influence the price, with premium views often commanding a premium cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.

Looking for a Premier League ticket? Here's where to find them:

Official tickets: Tickets are available through the official Aston Villa website through ballot - although these tickets are snapped up fast so you'll want to be quick.

Tickets are available through the official Aston Villa website through ballot - although these tickets are snapped up fast so you'll want to be quick. Secondary tickets: Ticket retailers like SeatPick can give you access to sold-out games with last-minute fan-to-fan sales.

Ticket retailers like can give you access to sold-out games with last-minute fan-to-fan sales. Hospitality tickets: For premium tickets that give you a little more bang for your buck, look to the Aston Villa website and official hospitality retailers for a premium experience.

How to buy Aston Villa season tickets?

The only way to guarantee a seat to every home Premier League match at Villa Park is to be an Aston Villa season ticket holder. A season-long pass gives you entry to all league fixtures hosted by the club, and also offers priority opportunities to obtain tickets for home matches in knockout competition.

Unfortunately, as with many Premier League clubs, season tickets are currently not available to new supporters. Existing holders have the chance to renew ahead of each new campaign, while those seeking to obtain one can sign up to the club’s waiting list, where they will be informed if they are eligible to purchase a season ticket in the future.

How to buy Aston Villa matchday tickets?

With season tickets unavailable, the majority of supporters who otherwise attend Aston Villa games at Villa Park this season will purchase an individual matchday ticket for their fixture of choice.

These are sold on a game-by-game basis and are offered at a range of prices, depending on factors such as seat location, fixture, and opponent across the course of a campaign. Below, you can find the price for Aston Villa fixtures this season, based on their Category A cost chart from last season:

Adult Over-66 / Under-21 Armed Forces Under-18 Under-14 1888 Seats £92 £92 £92 £92 £92 Zone 1 £78 £78 £78 £78 £78 Zone 2 £72.50 £54.50 £58 £37 £22 Zone 3 £67.50 £50.50 £54 £34 £20 Zone 4 £55 £41.50 £43.50 £28 £16.50 Wheelchair Bays £55 £41.50 £43.50 £28 £16.50

When do Aston Villa tickets go on sale?

Aston Villa general tickets, as well as premium packages, are now open for enquiries. Simply head to the club’s official website to register your interest in a package for a match.

Please be aware that hospitality options are often limited, and that an expression of interest does not guarantee a seat.

Tickets are also available across secondary sites like SeatPick. These can be alternative last-minute tickets to games that are sold out or hard to get a hold of.

How can I check Aston Villa ticket availability?

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Demand for Aston Villa tickets is expected to be high this season, with both long-term fans and new supporters looking to get down and cheer them on at Villa Park.

The best way to check availability for Aston Villa matches will be through the club’s official website, at avfc.co.uk.

How much is an Aston Villa membership?

If you're looking to secure a membership to Aston Villa, it's easy enough to secure - or even buy as a gift for an avid fan. Club membership also gives you priority when it comes to purchasing tickets for games at Villa Park, as well as enhanced ticketing benefits and access to exclusive content like retail offers and events.

Below, you can find the membership tiers available for supporters this season:

Adult : £50

: £50 Women's Team: £30

£30 Video: £35

£35 Video Lite: £15

£15 Junior 3-11 and 12-17: £30

£30 Junior 0-2: £FREE

Where can I buy Aston Villa premium experiences?

Long-term supporters will agree that there may be no better way to experience your matchday than with a premium experience at Villa Park.

Lower Grounds Premium: Exclusive access to lounge, Trinity Stand seating, pre- & post-match facilities, jumbo TV screens, ex-players Q&A, complimentary bar and food, official matchday programme

Exclusive access to lounge, Trinity Stand seating, pre- & post-match facilities, jumbo TV screens, ex-players Q&A, complimentary bar and food, official matchday programme 150 Club: Access to the 150 Club lounge, a halfway-line padded seat in Doug Ellis Stand, a welcome drink, food served to the table, complimentary bar, half-time chef's selection, visits from Aston Villa legends, official matchday programme and gift

Access to the 150 Club lounge, a halfway-line padded seat in Doug Ellis Stand, a welcome drink, food served to the table, complimentary bar, half-time chef's selection, visits from Aston Villa legends, official matchday programme and gift 82 Champions Club: Access to 82 Club, centrally-located padded seat in Trinity Road Stand, welcome drink on arrival, two-course dining experience, complimentary bar, half-time chef's selection, visits from Aston Villa legends

All of the premium packages are available to buy or enquire about now, so you'll want to snap them up for the fixtures you want to really experience.