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FC Bayern München v Aston Villa - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Aston Villa throws a lifeline to Real Madrid star

Real Madrid
Aston Villa
LaLiga
Premier League
Endrick
Spain
England
Egypt
Brazil

Will the deal go through?

Endrick's Real Madrid future hangs in the balance with less than two weeks until the new season kicks off. The 20-year-old Brazilian forward finds himself squeezed out of a star-studded attack, and a loan move now looks a real possibility as he chases the regular football his development demands.

Spanish newspaper "AS" report that Aston Villa are pushing hard to land the forward on loan. Unai Emery's side have been scouring the market for a striker to strengthen their ranks, and they see the Real Madrid man as the perfect fit for their ambitions.

Villa, the reigning Europa League champions, offer an appealing destination for club and player alike. A move to the West Midlands would put Endrick back in the Champions League next season after Villa finished fourth in the Premier League, while handing him the chance to prove himself in one of the toughest, most competitive leagues on the planet.

English interest lands just as the scramble for attacking places at the Bernabeu reaches boiling point. The arrivals of French star Yan Diomande and Spain's Carlos Espai have cut straight into Endrick's role under Jose Mourinho, shrinking his hopes of meaningful minutes.

Gonzalo's exit to Fulham had looked like clearing a path for Endrick to become Kylian Mbappe's ideal understudy. Then the board moved swiftly to plug the gap by signing Carlos Espai, throwing the Brazilian's future back into doubt.

Club Friendlies
Deportivo de A Coruna crest
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
UEFA Super Cup
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL

Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Yan Diomande and Brahim Diaz round out a glittering forward line, alongside Rodrygo, who is nursing a long-term injury. The battle for attacking places has rarely been fiercer.

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