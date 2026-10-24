Senegal's Nicolas Jackson punished an unforgivable defensive gift at Villa Park on Saturday evening, the Aston Villa striker pouncing on a catastrophic error from Manchester City defender Marc Guehi to score a fine goal in the eighth round of the Premier League.

Clear confusion in City's back line opened the door. The ball dropped to Guehi, but his poor touch handed the hosts a perfect opening. John McGinn pounced, winning possession and sliding it to Jackson.

Under defensive pressure, the Senegalese striker beat Anderson with ease before lashing a powerful shot into the roof of the net. One glaring error from Guehi, and Aston Villa had the goal that set the contest alight.

The fallout didn't stop there. It spread to the stands, where the Sky Sports network picked up mocking chants from the Holte End. "That's why you're going down," sang the Villa faithful after the stray pass from City's players.

Jackson, meanwhile, keeps confirming his striking presence. The statistics specialist network "WhoScored" noted five goals in his last six matches across all competitions, a clear mark of his form and his knack for exploiting chances in front of goal.

Guehi's numbers told the opposite story. In the first half alone he committed an error that led to a goal, picked up a yellow card and made no successful tackle, according to "WhoScored" statistics.

A rating of 5.12 out of 10 followed, the lowest of any player in the first half. The defensive lapse cost City a goal and left the English defender in the firing line, while Jackson simply carried on his scoring run.



