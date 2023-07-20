Aston Villa secures a €60 million deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Moussa Diaby who turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia to join the Premier League.

Aston Villa finalizes €60m deal for Diaby

Diaby rejects Saudi Arabia offer

Premier League move on the horizon

WHAT HAPPENED? Aston Villa successfully reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen to acquire Diaby for a substantial fee of €60 million. The French winger decided to decline an offer from Saudi Arabia to pursue a move to the highly competitive Premier League, according to reports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aston Villa will sign the 24-year-old on a five-year deal. The former PSG starlet is set to compete in the Europa Conference League in the play-offs next season. His medical visit and then his signature must take place within the next 48 hours.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The French winger has reportedly rejected an offer from a Saudi club as he prefers a move to Premier League and compete in European competitions. The Paris-born forward scored nine goals last season in the Bundesliga.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ASTON VILLA? The Villains are set to face Newcastle United, Fulham and Brentford as a part of the Premier League summer series in the next 10 days.