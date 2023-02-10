Ask about £100m Harry Kane & avoid £124m Joao Felix – Chelsea offered summer transfer advice by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Chelsea need to be asking if Harry Kane can be prised away from Tottenham while steering clear of a deal for Joao Felix, says Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have invested heavily over the course of the last two transfer windows, with some £600 million ($726m) splashed out on new recruits, but more business is expected in the summer of 2023. Hasselbaink feels the Premier League heavyweights should be sounding out a possible £100m ($121m) raid for England captain Kane – who is now Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer – while avoiding any thoughts of pursuing a £124m ($150m) agreement for Portuguese loan star Felix.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Blues frontman Hasselbaink has told Casinos En Ligne: “Chelsea need a striker. Harry Kane might not want to come but Chelsea should try to persuade Harry Kane to join them. He might say no, but at least they would have tried. With Kane, he will guarantee you goals wherever he goes. There is still a chance that it might happen. If Tottenham aren’t in the Champions League and even if Chelsea aren’t in the Champions League, their chances are slimmer than Spurs of making the top four at this moment in time, but over the years to come, Chelsea has got a bigger chance of winning trophies and being in the Champions League, this is where Spurs have struggled. Kane has two more years left on his contract so they won’t be in a position to ask for £100m, it will be less.

"Joao Felix is also not worth the reported £124m fee Atletico Madrid are asking for at this moment in time. He might be getting there, I do rate him as a player, but he hasn’t played a lot of football, even for Atletico Madrid. That also means that they don’t rate him, so they can’t ask £124m for him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hasselbaink also wants to see Chelsea in the mix for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, saying of the talented 19-year-old: “The only young player Chelsea should try to sign is Jude Bellingham. Otherwise, I would go down the more experienced route, then you’re only talking about signing two to three players. I think he will come to the Premier League as a massive star for whichever club he signs for and play week in week out whether that’s at Chelsea, Manchester United or Liverpool. If I was his agent or his parents and I’m planning his career, he needs to go somewhere where he is loved and somewhere that is going to make the team better. He won’t be the number one player at Real Madrid right now.”

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will need to get a number of players out before they bring any more in, having seriously bolstered the ranks at Stamford Bridge, and there are suggestions that the likes of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku could form part of a summer exodus.