Some Manchester United staff members are considering resigning if the club decide to bring Mason Greenwood back.

Greenwood has been suspended by United since January 2022, when he was arrested. In October 2022 the striker was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Greenwood denied all the charges.

All charges against him were dropped in February by the Crown Prosecution Service. A statement said "a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction".

United have been conducting an internal investigation into Greenwood since February but are still yet to announce their decision publicly on his future. However, The Athletic reported that chief executive Richard Arnold had told staff in early August that the club were going to reintegrate Greenwood into the squad, before delaying making the decision public.

The report led United to release a statement insisting they had still not made a final decision on Greenwood's future.

The latest report from The Athletic gave details of United's investigation and revealed that several staff members feel 'ashamed' about the prospect of the player returning to first-team action. Some have considered resigning in protest or going on strike.

The report also stated that United's plan for keeping Greenwood included outlining the type of photos that should be taken of Greenwood when training and briefing manager Erik ten Hag on how he should handle questions on the subject. It added that the internal investigation had not consulted any domestic or sexual abuse charities.

The plan also included assessments of the expected reaction of external figures including football pundits, journalists and politicians. The predicted responses were categorised as 'supportive', 'open-minded' and 'hostile'.