Arteta hints at more Arsenal transfer business amid links to Leicester midfielder Tielemans

The Gunners boss remains in the market for further additions to his ranks before the summer window slams shut

Mikel Arteta has hinted that there could be more signings to come at Arsenal before the summer transfer window closes, with the Gunners still in the market for reinforcements as speculation continues to link them with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans. The man in charge at Emirates Stadium is giving little away when it comes to the identity of potential targets, but he is hoping for more movement.

Premier League clubs have until September 1 to complete their recruitment business in 2022, with Arsenal having already wrapped up deals for the likes of Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Will there be more signings at Arsenal?

Arteta, who has also welcomed USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner and promising Brazilian forward Marquinhos into his ranks, has said of further deals: “We are still hoping to do something else if the market allows.

“You have seen some movement in the last few days as well.

“We want to get the perfect balance and the plan we wanted from the beginning. Whether we accomplish that or not is another story, but I’m happy with where we are now.”

Will Arsenal be moving more players out?

While continuing to scour the market for potential additions, there could be more outgoings in north London over the coming weeks.

Nuno Tavares has become the latest to depart, as he links up with Marseille on a season-long loan, with Arteta confident that an agreement there will benefit all concerned.

He has said: “For Nuno’s development, I think it’s going to be really important.

“Obviously, we have recruited Oleks in that position and we have Kieran [Tierney] as well, which is two really strong players in that position, and we believe that Nuno’s best solution was to do that.”

Arsenal will be kicking off the 2022-23 Premier League campaign away at Crystal Palace on Friday, with a productive pre-season that included a 4-0 victory over Chelsea in the Florida Cup wrapped up on home soil against Sevilla with a 6-0 win in the Emirates Cup that saw Jesus net a hat-trick.