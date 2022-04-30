'We have to find other ways' - Arteta admits Arsenal can't afford big-money signings like Alisson and Van Dijk

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal cannot transform the playing squad with a couple of huge money signings this summer, like Liverpool did a few years ago.

The Reds' fortunes were transformed by signing goalkeeper Alisson and defender Virgil van Dijk for a combined £142 million ($169m) a couple of months apart, and it has been suggested Arsenal should do similar as they push to return to the top of English football.

However, Arteta says finances have his hands tied, and he will have to be savvier in the transfer market rather than spending big on stars.

Arteta on Arsenal's transfer strategy

Asked by Sky Sports about Liverpool completely changing their competitive outlook after signing Alisson and Van Dijk, Arteta said: "I don't think we are in a position where we can do that, so we have to find other ways to do it.

"Liverpool, as well, have improved their players immensely, which is as important as bringing players in. And then, the ones that you buy, [it's important] that they can have an impact straight away.

"That's a big decision they have to make in recruitment, and then they are human beings as well. They have to adapt, and sometimes that's a tricky question to answer before they are actually here."

Where will Arsenal look to improve?

Arteta has found joy in giving chances to young players, with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe emerging as stars for Arsenal in recent seasons.

However, he will need to perform extensive surgery on his front line this summer as Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette prepare to leave, something Arteta says he is already preparing for.

Article continues below

He said: "We want to make the squad stronger, we want to make the starting XI stronger, we want to make the specificity and the personality of our players stronger, and that's what we are going to be seeking to do.

"It will depend on many factors - how many players are back from their loans, with the commitments we still have with them; our financial position in relation to where we finish; the clubs' demands when we want to buy players or sell players. There are a lot of question marks there, but this is football."

Further Reading