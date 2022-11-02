Arsenal vs Zurich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Arsenal against Zurich on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Arsenal will end their Europa League group stage campaign by hosting Zurich at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. The Gunners would like to grab the three points on offer as it would seal the top spot for them in Group A. They head into the contest high on confidence after brushing aside Nottingham Forest 5-0 over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the visitors have already crashed out of the competition, but can still qualify for the Europa Conference League. If they can upset the Premier League leaders and PSV beat Bodo/Glimt then they will be able to continue their journey in Europe by finishing third in the group.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Arsenal vs FC Zurich date & kick-off time

Game: Arsenal vs FC Zurich Date: November 3/4, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 1:30am IST (Nov 4, 2022) Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Arsenal vs FC Zurich on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on the TUDN network and can be live-streamed on Paramount+.

In the U.K., BT Sport 2 is showing the game between Zurich and Arsenal on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Sport app.

Fans in India can watch the game on the Sony Sports Network.