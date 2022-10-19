Arsenal vs PSV: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Arsenal against PSV on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Arsenal will host PSV in a Europa League encounter on Thursday evening at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners need just a point to ensure qualification for the knockout phase as they currently sit on top of the pack in Group A with nine points from three matches. Mikel Arteta's men head into this fixture on the back of a nervy 1-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road and if they manage to pick up three points from their continental assignment then it would be their eighth win on the trot in all competitions.

PSV, meanwhile, thrashed Zurich 5-0 last week and won 6-1 against Utrecht in Eredivisie over the weekend, meaning they will also be full of confidence for the clash in north London.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Arsenal vs PSV date & kick-off time

Game: Arsenal vs PSV Date: October 20, 2022 Kick-off: 6:00pm BST / 1:00pm ET / 10:30pm IST Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

How to watch Arsenal vs PSV on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on the TUDN network & Paramount+. BT Sport 1 & BT Sport Ultimate will broadcast the game in the UK with live streaming services on the BT Sport App & BTSport.com.

Fans in India can catch the game on the Sony Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on SonyLiv.

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Arsenal team news and squad Arsenal have two long-term absentees in Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny. Both of them do not have a potential return date and are expected to remain sidelined for months. Oleksandr Zinchenko is still struggling with his calf problem. Apart from those three, Arteta has a full squad at his disposal. Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba are all expected to start so that they can ensure a knockout berth on Thursday itself. Arsenal predicted XI: Turner; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus. Position Players Goalkeepers Ramsdale, Turner, Hilson. Defenders White, Magalhaes, Saliba, Holding, Tomiyasu, Zinchenko. Midfielders Tierney, Odegaard, Vieira, Lokonga, Xhaka, Smith. Forwards Jesus, Martinelli, Nketiah, Marquinhos. PSV team news and squad PSV will be without Yorbe Vertessen, Ismael Saibari, Noni Madueke, Olivier Boscagli, Marco van Ginkel, Luuk de Jong, and Mauro Junior. Cody Gakpo is expected to start and will be the one to watch out for as the forward has been in sensational form with 13 goals and 11 assists to his name from 18 appearances across all competitions.

PSV predicted XI: Benitez; Mwene, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Sangare, Gutierrez; Simons, Veerman, Gakpo; Til.