Arsenal vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch Arsenal against AC Milan on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Arsenal are on the look out for another four points when they take on AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup 2022 on Tuesday.

Yes, you read that right. Per the unusual tournament rules, there are four points on offer in each game - three for a win and a bonus for winning a penalty shootout, which will take place regardless of the full-time result. The Gunners defeated Lyon 3-0 in regulation time last time out before winning 2-1 on penalties.

Liverpool are another of the sides involved in the Dubai Super Cup, although they won't face their Premier League r

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Arsenal vs AC Milan date & kick-off time

Game: Arsenal vs AC Milan Date: December 13, 2022 Kick-off: 9am ET / 2pm GMT / 7:30pm IST Venue: Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai

How to watch Arsenal vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online

There is no television broadcast of the Dubai Super Cup tie between Arsenal and AC Milan in the United States (U.S.) and United Kingdom (UK), but the game can be streamed live on the official Arsenal website or app. Those wishing to watch games will have to purchase a watch pass.

However, the game isn't available to viewers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, as well as Italy.

Fans in India can live stream the game via FanCode.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Arsenal website/app UK N/A Arsenal website/app India N/A FanCode

Arsenal squad & team news

Gabriel Jesus is set to miss out till around March 2023 after knee surgery, with Emile Smith Rowe also recovering from a groin operation despite being named in the squad for the Dubai trip. Oleksandr Zinchenko is doubtful after missing the Lyon win due to a muscle problem.

Thomas Partey, Matt Turner and Ben White have joined training in Dubai after their respective nations' exits from the 2022 World Cup, while Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale, Granit Xhaka, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Gabriel Martinelli have been allowed an extended break after featuring in Qatar.

Meanwhile, William Saliba is hoping to defend the world title with France.

Arsenal possible XI: Hein; Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Elneny, Lokonga; Vieira, Odegaard, Nelson; Nketiah

Position Players Goalkeepers Hein, Graczyk, Hillson, Turner Defenders Tierney, Magalhaes, Holding, Soares, Zinchenko, Foran, Monlouis, Sousa, Walters, White Midfielders Odegaard, Vieira, Lokonga, Elneny, Cirjan, Smith, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri, Partey Forwards Nketiah, Nelson, Marquinhos, Butler-Oyedeji, Sagoe Jr, Cozier-Duberry

AC Milan squad and team news

Interestingly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mike Maignan have been named for the tournament as the duo look to recover from long-term layoffs, with Sandro Tonali, Alexis Saelemaekers, Davide Calabria, Ciprian Tatarusanu and Junior Messias also included in the squad.

Denmark's Simon Kjaer and Divock Origi of Belgium return after their exploits in Qatar, unlike Fode Ballo-Toure, Sergino Dest and Rafael Leao.

Former Arsenal youngster Ismael Bennacer is looking at a place in the XI, while Frenchmen Olivier Giroud and Theo Hernandez eye World Cup glory.

AC Milan possible XI: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Tomori, Kjaer, Florenzi; Tonali, Bennacer; Diaz, Krunic, Rebic; Origi