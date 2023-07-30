Arsenal exit route for USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner? Nottingham Forest asking transfer question

Matt Turner may be about to see the exit door swing open at Arsenal, with Nottingham Forest reportedly keen on the USMNT goalkeeper.

Joined the Gunners in summer of 2022

Limited game time behind Ramsdale

Forest looking to land two keepers

WHAT HAPPENED? Turner linked up with the Gunners in the summer of 2022 when completing a switch from MLS side the New England Revolution. He is still waiting on a Premier League debut for the north London outfit, with all seven of his appearances last season coming in the FA Cup and Europa League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 29-year-old is eager to see more regular game time in a bid to nail down the No.1 spot with his country. According to The Athletic, Forest – who preserved their Premier League status last season – are looking to make Turner one of two goalkeeping additions at the City Ground.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Forest and Arsenal are said to be some distance apart when it comes to Turner’s valuation, but talks are ongoing. The Reds already have American shot-stopper Ethan Horvath on their books – although he could also be on the move this summer after helping Luton to promotion during a productive loan spell in 2022-23.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are seemingly open to the idea of parting with Turner as they line up a deal for Brentford keeper David Raya. The Gunners want the Spaniard to compete alongside Aaron Ramsdale at Emirates Stadium, with Raya said to be keen on crossing London despite there being no formal bid on the table at present.