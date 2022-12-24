Arsenal trigger clause to extend youngster Charlie Patino's contract amid transfer interest

Arsenal have triggered a clause in young midfielder Charlie Patino's contract to extend his stay at the club until 2025.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Patino's current contract was due to expire in the summer of 2023 but now he is tied to the club for at least two more seasons, GOAL can confirm. Arsenal had to trigger the clause by the end of December if they wished to retain the player for a longer period amid transfer interest from several clubs in Europe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although the clause has been triggered, a new contract is yet to be signed and Patino remains on the same terms. The club is expected to hold talks with the player over a new and improved deal in the coming months.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 19-year-old graduated from Arsenal's youth system in 2021. In the summer of 2022, he was sent on loan to Blackpool where he is currently plying his trade and impressing in the process. He has appeared in 17 Championship matches so far, scoring twice and providing as many assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arsenal will next be seen in action against West Ham in a Premier League London derby on Boxing Day.