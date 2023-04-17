Would an Arsenal title failure be a 'disaster'? Pundits Roy Keane and Gary Neville clash after Premier League leaders drop points

Arsenal have handed the title initiative to title rivals Man City but pundits Roy Keane and Gary Neville have differing opinions about the Gunners.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League has been trimmed to just four points after the Gunners threw away a two-goal lead for the second match in a row to draw with West Ham. Manchester City, who have a game in hand, now have the initiative in the title race, particularly with the two sides set to meet at the Etihad Stadium later this month. Neville has shared his thoughts on Arsenal's season and feels it will still have been a good campaign for the Gunners even if they don't finish top of the pile.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If you said Arsenal would be challenging for the title at the start of the season, they would snap your hand off wouldn’t they?" he told Sky Sports. "Arsenal finishing second would still be an unbelievable season. They’ve gone from fifth. They’ve got young players. I’m not saying they won’t be disappointed and heartbroken by it."

Neville also felt it would be far more disastrous for Manchester City to fail to win the league.

“It’s not a disaster," he added. "If I was Manchester City’s players and I didn’t win the league with Erling Haaland up front scoring 50-odd goals, with Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez as well – I think that would be a disaster."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Former United team-mate and fellow pundit Keane was quick to disagree, insisting Arsenal should have wrapped up the league, particularly as they have no other competitions to think about.

"It wouldn’t be an unbelievable season. No chance. Second wouldn’t be a successful season. They’re out of all the cup competitions," he said. "The recruitment was good, they had a good start to the season. They were 2-0 up last week, they were 2-0 up again today, so these are huge moments. If they don’t go on to win the league it’s a huge disappointment. Arsenal have no distractions."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal's draws against Liverpool and West Ham look to be costly, with the pendulum having swung firmly in City's favour ahead of the run-in. Pep Guardiola's side have won their last 10 games in all competitions, scoring 37 goals along the way, and look in ominous form as they enter the business end of the campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will aim to get their title challenge back on track on Friday when they host Southampton at the Emirates Stadium.