Arsenal are monitoring Mason Mount’s position at Chelsea as the Premier League leaders step up their summer transfer plans.

Mount has refused to sign a new deal at Chelsea

Liverpool are very keen on signing him

The attacker is best friends with Arsenal target Declan Rice

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners, who are also targeting West Ham captain Declan Rice, are looking to add proven quality to their squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

A win against Southampton on Friday will see Arsenal back in the Champions League next season after a six-year absence and Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu are already putting plans in place to build a squad capable of competing against the best Europe has to offer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rice is understood to be the priority target for the north London club, but sources have confirmed to GOAL that Mount, who is expected to leave Chelsea in the summer having rejected offers of a new contract, is also being discussed.

Talks have taken place over the 24-year-old England international's availability, with Liverpool, Newcastle and both Manchester clubs also believed to be keen.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mount will have one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer and the Blues, who will need to sell players to help try and balance the books having failed to qualify for the Champions League, will be looking to cash in on their academy product.

Liverpool are believed to be pushing hard for the attacker, but Arsenal are keeping close tabs on the situation, with Mount's ability to operate in a number of positions across the final third seen as an appealing option as they look to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners take on Southampton in the Premier League on Friday night.