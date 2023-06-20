Arsenal table improved £60m Kai Havertz offer as Chelsea forward gives go-ahead for summer transfer

Arsenal have reportedly submitted an improved £60m offer for Kai Havertz after the Chelsea forward gave a green light to move to the Emirates Stadium.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues had earlier rejected Arsenal's opening bid of £50m for the German international, as they demanded £70m for the player's services. However, Mikel Arteta is still determined to sign Havertz, which has led the Gunners to submit an improved bid of a guaranteed £55m plus an extra £5m in bonuses, as reported by the Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A verbal offer has been made to Chelsea as Arsenal are eager to complete the deal soon after agreeing personal terms with Havertz in principle, with the German in line to earn a minimum of £210,000-per-week at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are looking to reduce their bloated squad and are eager to raise funds to move ahead with their own targets, which might see both clubs agreeing to settle on a deal that would allow the player to head to the Emirates.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are chasing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, but may have to fork out at least £100m for his services, and hence they want to raise the maximum amount possible from the sale of Havertz, who has already informed that he will not sign a contract extension.

WHAT NEXT? Arteta views Havertz as a versatile forward who can be used in any of the three attacking positions in a 4-3-3 system apart from a typical No. 10 or No. 8. West Ham's Declan Rice, who is likely to cost £100m (£128m) is also a top target for the Gunners, but it looks as though Havertz could be Arsenal's first major signing of the summer.