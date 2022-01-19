Arsenal step up Arthur transfer pursuit as Juventus star's agent arrives for talks

Arsenal are ramping up their efforts to land Arthur from Juventus, with talks taking place on Wednesday with the midfielder’s agent.

The Gunners have been pushing to complete a deal for the Brazilian and want to take him on loan for the remainder of the season.

Juventus have yet to give the green light to the deal, however, as they continue to search for a replacement.

What’s the latest?

Arsenal are keen to get Arthur’s move finalised as quickly as possible, with technical director Edu holding face-to-face talks with the midfielder’s agent on Wednesday afternoon.

Federico Pastorello travelled to Arsenal’s London Colney training base for the meeting and the Gunners hope negotiations with Juventus will soon start to move forward.

Arsenal want to bring the 25-year-old on loan for the remainder of the season in a bid to bolster Mikel Arteta’s midfield options following the departure of Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Roma.

Arthur meanwhile wants to make the move to London, with the player viewing the Premier League as the best league in the world.

What’s holding up the deal?

Juventus do not want to let Arthur leave without finding a replacement.

Although he has found his opportunities limited this season, the former Barcelona player still remains a valuable member of Massimiliano Allegri’s squad.

He started on Tuesday night and put in an impressive performance against Sampdoria in the Coppa Italia, registering an assist in a 4-1 win.

Article continues below

Juventus do not want to weaken their squad at this stage of the season and have so far refused to let Arthur go without bringing someone in.

They are interested in Bruno Guimaraes at Lyon, but that deal could prove financially difficult.

Further reading