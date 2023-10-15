'Unbelievable!'- Arsenal star Katie McCabe amazed by Gunners' late comeback win against Aston Villa

Arsenal star Katie McCabe praised her team's mentality after they scored twice in stoppage time for a dramatic comeback win against Aston Villa.

Gunners hit dramatic injury time goals

Russo opens Arsenal account

Mead returns from injury to tee up winner

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal left Villa heartbroken after a 92nd minute thunderbolt from McCabe was followed by Alessia Russo's first goal for the club two minutes later to give the Gunners their first win of the season. Maz Pacheco had given the away side a first-half lead before McCabe and Russo's heroics saved the day.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was an unbelievable team performance," a delighted McCabe told the Arsenal club website. "We played right until the very end and I think it shows the mentality in this team. The girls coming off the bench and making the impact they did, and you know what, 35,000 fans here to cheer us on at the Emirates was unbelievable, so we’re just delighted to get the win for them today.

"[My goal] could have came from anyone to be fair, I felt we were really on top of them and Caitlin had a chance and we hit the post, so we knew it was coming, we just had to be patient and I think our composure really showed in our play today and ultimately got us the win."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was good day all round for Arsenal as they welcomed back Beth Mead from the ACL injury that cost her a place at this summer's World Cup. The Lioness got a huge ovation when she took the field on 87 minutes and made a key contribution, feeding the ball to Russo for the decisive goal.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners will be seeking another precious win when they travel across the country to face Bristol City next weekend.