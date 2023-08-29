'Very special' - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reacts to winning 2023 Men's PFA Young Player of the Year

Bukayo Saka reacted after winning the 2023 Men's PFA Young Player of the Year award after seeing off competition from Erling Haaland.

Saka wins 2023 Men's PFA Young Player of the Year

Faced stiff competition

Scored 14 goals for Arsenal last season

WHAT HAPPENED? Saka faced competition from last season's Premier League's top scorer Erling Haaland and former Brighton and current Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo, but the Gunners' star bagged the prestigious award. The Arsenal winger collected the trophy in person at the Lowry Theatre in Manchester on Tuesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Upon receiving the accolade, Saka wrote on social media, "PFA Young Player. It's an honour for me to accept this award and have my name alongside the previous winners. To have your peers acknowledge you is a very special feeling! Thank you to the PFA and congratulations to all the other winners and nominees this evening."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With 14 goals and eight assists, Saka played a crucial role in Arsenal's best Premier League finish in over two decades. The Gunners led the title race for the majority of the season but eventually lost the trophy to Manchester City in the end who caught up with them in May.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BUKAYO SAKA? The English international will return to action on Sunday when Arsenal face Manchester United in the Premier League.