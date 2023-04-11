Arsenal could sell USMNT international target Folarin Balogun to RB Leipzig - but many clubs are lining up for striker

USMNT-eligible Folarin Balogun is wanted at RB Leipzig at the end of the season to replace Chelsea-bound Christopher Nkunku.

Balogun wanted at RB Leipzig

Club wants to replace Nkunku

Other teams also keen on Balogun

WHAT HAPPENED? Balogun is in demand ahead of the summer transfer window after shining in Ligue 1 while on a season-long loan at Reims. RB Leipzig have reportedly shortlisted Balogun as a summer target to replace Christopher Nkunku, according to reporter Florian Plettenberg. The forward is seen as a cheaper option that Jonathan David but "many clubs" are thought to be interested in Balogun. Nkunku is expected to leave RB Leipzig and move to Premier League side Chelsea.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's not clear yet where Balogun will play his football next season. The Arsenal attacker has scored 18 times in France's top flight and is not thought to be keen on signing a new contract at the Gunners and going out on loan again. AC Milan are also thought to be keen on the forward as they eye replacements for aging duo Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Balogun's international future is also the subject of intense speculation, with the attacker eligible for the United States, England and Nigeria. Gunners boss Mikel Areteta has warned Balogun not to get distracted as both nations attempt to convince the forward to commit his future to their team.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BALOGUN? The forward and his Reims teammates are back in Ligue 1 action on Saturday against Rennes.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!