Arsenal season ticket holders to be refunded over missed matches

Following Everton, Manchester United and Tottenham, the Gunners will compensate fans for the games played behind closed doors due to coronavirus

have elected to give refunds to their season ticket holders for the games they will miss due to the coronavirus crisis, admitting it is “inevitable” that the current campaign will be finished behind closed doors.

Football has been placed on hold in the UK for over two months due to Covid-19, with the virus having infected more than 250,000 people in the country, with over 36,000 losing their lives.

Consequently, there is a degree of uncertainty when – or even if – the Premier League season will be concluded, although government officials are hopeful that the campaign will be able to restart in mid-June.

Nevertheless, following the example of the , which recommenced on May 14 following an unscheduled two-month break, it is virtually certain that matches will be played free of spectators.

With that in mind, Arsenal have declared that they will compensate season ticket holders for the matches they will miss due to this crisis, in line with similar schemes already announced by , and .

A statement on the club’s official website reads: “As a result of recent Government statements and Premier League discussions it is now sadly inevitable that due to the Covid-19 pandemic our remaining home and away matches of the 2019/20 season will be played behind closed doors, with no fans present.

“These unprecedented times have changed so much in all of our lives and although the UK government strategy means that we now intend to complete the 2019-20 season respecting new parameters, we are disappointed at the prospect of fans not being at matches in the near future.

“Like everyone, we look forward to the day when we are all able to safely return to matches.

“As previously stated, supporters will be entitled to a credit or refund for any match tickets or hospitality they have already purchased for future behind-closed-doors matches in the 2019/20 season.

“Whether as part of a season ticket or for an individual match, supporters will be offered a credit for next season or a refund. This behind-closed-doors credit will be in addition to the two unused cup credits already due to general admission season ticket holders.

“The process to credit/refund supporters who have purchased match tickets and or hospitality for these fixtures will begin immediately. Full details and timings will be communicated directly to fans.”