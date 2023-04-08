Reiss Nelson's dog allegedly attacked a massage therapist at the player's home in 2020.

Arsenal star Nelson, is facing a trial in September after being charged with ‘being in charge of a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control’.

Tiago, the forward's dog believed to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, allegedly attacked massage therapist Saeid Motaali on December 2, 2020 at the player's home leading to injuries.

Nelson denied the charge on October 31 last year and has been granted unconditional bail before his trial on September 4, 2023.

The 23-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Gunners this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists.