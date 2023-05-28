Arsenal did not want to insert a release clause in Bukayo Saka's new contract despite requests from the player to do so.

Saka signed new four-year deal

No release clause in new contract

Saka can consider leaving Arsenal after two years

WHAT HAPPENED? The England star recently put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at the Emirates Stadium until the summer of 2027. While the negotiations were on, the Gunners reportedly refused to insert any release clause in the player's new contract despite a request from him, according to the Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ultimately the two parties found a common ground where the club offered him a shorter deal than what was initially planned. This means that Arsenal get to protect the player's transfer value while the winger can opt to leave in two years' time when the Gunners will either cash in on him or offer him another extension.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 21-year-old became the third Arsenal player after Gabriel Martinelli and Aaron Ramsdale to extend his stay at the club in the last few months. Saka has appeared in 47 matches in all competitions for the club this season scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's side will next face Wolves on Sunday in their final game of the season. There is only pride at stakes for both teams.