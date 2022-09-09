Arsenal-linked Mudryk 'can't say no' to transfer as January deal for Shakhtar winger is not ruled out

Mykhaylo Mudryk has admitted that he wouldn't be able to turn down a move to Arsenal if they reignite their interest in the January transfer window.

Reports claimed Arsenal agreed personal terms on deadline day

But Gunners didn't meet Shakhtar's valuation

Mudryk open to January Emirates switch

WHAT HAPPENED? Earmarked as one of European football's elite young talents, the 21-year-old was hot property during the closing stages of the summer transfer window. Of the interested teams, Arsenal looked most likely to prise Mudryk away from Shakhtar but, despite the player's interest, no agreement was reached between the two teams.

WHAT HE SAID: "In the winter we will see," the Ukraine international told CBS Sports when asked about a potential transfer. "There’s been a lot of discussions about a transfer and speculation about what clubs want me.

"I think every player dreams of the Premier League. It’s hard to say but Arsenal is a very good team, very good coach. I like the way they play. From my side I can’t say no [to Arsenal] but a transfer is not just up to my decision."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Mudryk were to sign for Arsenal, he would likely begin as back-up for Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing with a view to him pushing for a regular starting position. His potential arrival would only increase the pool of high-quality young players available to Mikel Arteta.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUDRYK? In the same interview, Mudryk admitted that he is very happy at Shakhtar despite making it clear that he is keen to challenge himself at a higher level. He must now ensure that he maintains his level of performance to keep all his potential suitors interested in signing him.