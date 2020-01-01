'Arsenal move would be a dream' - Bordeaux & Nigeria striker Maja

The forward is a childhood Gunners fan but has seen his name linked with a number of other sides in the English top tier

striker Josh Maja has admitted that it is his dream to play in the Premier League, revealing that he would one day love to turn out for , the club he has supported since he has a boy.

Born in London to Nigerian parents, the 21-year-old spent his youth career bouncing around a multitude of high-profile teams, taking in stints at , , and Sunderland.

Maja was eventually offered a professional contract with the latter and scored 17 goals for the Black Cats across three seasons before swapping for .

More teams

Since signing for Bordeaux in January 2019, the forward has been steadily finding his feet, racking up a total of eight goals and three assists through 30 appearances for the side.

But while Maja continues to improve during his time with the French side, he admits that a return to England – specifically with Arsenal – would mark a career high for the ambitious youngster.

“Obviously, growing up in London, one of my dreams is to play in the Premier League,” Maja said in an interview with beIN Sports. “Hopefully in the future, that opportunity will come.

“My team is Arsenal, so hopefully one day I’ll get the opportunity to play for them. If not, then I’ll keep supporting them anyway.”

It could be that Maja does get to fulfil at least one of his dreams, with reports in France claiming and had been keeping tabs on the player during the January transfer window.

English media have also said that Premier League sides , Crystal Palace and have been monitoring Maja's progress.

At international level, meanwhile, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has urged both Maja and fellow international Samuel Kalu to learn from the senior players at Bordeaux if they are to secure more call-ups to the national team.

Article continues below

“They lack the work and the confidence,” Rohr told Girondins 4ever. “Work is training, everyday life, matches of course. And confidence. Confidence in themselves, but also the confidence of the staff.

“Competition is tough, of course, but it’s the future. We must always have a little patience with young people.

“You have to time it right, give Josh Maja the chance to start from time to time. He must be able to learn alongside the likes of Jimmy Briand, see how he is preparing, he is a great professional and he can pass on his experience.”