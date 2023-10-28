'I'm so agitated' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists he is trying to adjust to tougher Premier League touchline discipline rules as he looks to avoid more bookings

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted that he is trying to adjust with tougher Premier League touchline discipline rules to avoid more bookings.

Arteta has two bookings to his name

One more booking will see him get suspended

Vowed to keep his emotions in check

WHAT HAPPENED? The 41-year-old is known for his perpetual intensity during games, often drawing criticism for his fervent confrontations with officials on numerous occasions. The Premier League has implemented a stricter code of conduct permitting only one coaching representative to stand by the side of the pitch at any given time.

Arteta has received two bookings during league matches, against Fulham and Chelsea, and one more caution will see him get suspended. When questioned about his behaviour in the dugout, the Spaniard admitted that he has made mistakes in the past but vowed to reflect on his actions and make amends.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think I am changing," he told reporters.

"If you think differently, let me know. But I have made a conscious effort. Basically, I don't want to get sent off. Sometimes when I look at myself and I'm so agitated I think it can sometimes give an image that is not the best, mainly for the club.

"Sometimes it's difficult with certain decisions when you are in the heat [of the moment], because you are representing the club and you want to defend them. That's what drives me. It's to defend the players to defend the club. Nothing else."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta insisted that he doesn't like it when he sees his players taking it easy but at the same time warned them to be in control of their behaviour.

"What I don't allow is that behaviour changes the focus. Then I cannot look at the game or make divisions with clarity. What I demand of the players, I don't like them during the game like they are on a sunbed. I like them to feel every single ball, I demand them to do that. But with emotional behaviour that they have to control for sure," he said.

The Spaniard also hit out at the existing rule of suspension after three bookings and feels that the law should be in line with the players who are suspended after five yellow cards.

"We are always 'playing' as managers, so I don't know why we get three yellows and the players can have five," he added.

"We are there every minute of every game. Some players are on the bench, sometimes they are injured, but we are always there and we can only have three yellows. It's not fair, no?"

WHAT NEXT? Arteta will be leading his troops against Sheffield United on Saturday in a Premier League encounter at the Emirates.