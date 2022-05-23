Arsenal and Manchester United-linked Neves hints he may have played his last game for Wolves

Arsenal and Manchester United-linked midfielder Ruben Neves has hinted he may have played his last game for Wolves ahead of a potential summer transfer.

Neves has carved out a reputation among the best playmakers in English football since joining Wolves from Porto in 2017, recording 24 goals and 12 assists in 212 appearances.

The 2021-22 campaign was another strong one for the 25-year-old as he helped Bruno Lage's side finish 10th in the Premier League, but he is now being tipped to move on to a bigger club.

What has Neves said about his future?

United and Arsenal are among those reportedly interested in luring Neves away from Wolves, where he is currently under contract until 2024.

The Portuguese seemed to indicate a summer exit is on the cards after Wolves' 3-1 defeat to Liverpool on the final day of the season.

“The only thing I can tell you at the moment is that everyone knows what football is about, what our lives are about. Our career is really short and we need to take the opportunities we have," Neves told reporters.

“All of us have dreams and we need to live those dreams in a small space of time. Let’s see what happens, I cannot say too much about it.”

Where will Neves end up?

Barcelona have also been touted as a potential next destination for Neves, but Lage recently claimed that the midfielder is now worth £100 million ($126m) which would likely be too much for the Spanish giants given their financial problems.

It remains to be seen whether Man Utd or Arsenal will be willing to fork out such a hefty fee, but Neves appears to have already said his final goodbyes to everyone at Wolves.

“This club means a lot,” he added. “It means everything to me and my family. My kids grew up in Wolverhampton. I have three kids and they were all born when I was here. That means a lot to me and the people mean a lot to me. They have really helped me to settle here.

“If I go it will be really hard for me and my family, but as I told you we have dreams to live in a small space of time, and if anything happens, that’s why I was so emotional in the last game at home.

“I don’t know how it’s going to be, but if it was my last game it’s really important. As I told you, I don’t know anything yet so for now I just think about my holidays and the national team.”

