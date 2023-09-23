Jumping the queue! Arsenal lodge 'early bid' for £69m-rated Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande to steal a march on transfer rivals

Arsenal have already placed a bid to sign Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande to fend off competition in the transfer market.

Arsenal's initial bid for Diamonde rejected

Sporting values Diamonde at €80m (£69m)

Want to offer the defender a new deal

WHAT HAPPENED? With several clubs showing interest in signing Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande, Arsenal have decided to jump the queue as they have already placed a bid worth €35m (£30m), according to Record.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the Gunners' eagerness to seal a deal as soon as possible, the Portuguese club is not ready to part with their star player unless his release clause of €80m (£69m) is triggered. As a result, the Premier League giants' initial bid has been rejected. In fact, Sporting are now contemplating offering a new deal to Diamonde whose current contract expires in 2027.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Mikel Arteta's side will next lock horns against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League clash on Sunday.