Arsenal tipped to loan out ‘gifted’ duo as Campbell claims Nelson & Willock moves will be sanctioned

The former Gunners striker also believes that Eddie Nketiah would benefit from taking in another spell away from Emirates Stadium

are ready to sanction loan moves for Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock, claims Kevin Campbell, with Eddie Nketiah told he would also benefit from taking in another spell away from Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he will be looking to trim down his squad during the January transfer window.

Sead Kolasinac has already been allowed to link up with on a deal through to the end of the season, with it possible that other senior stars will follow him through the exits.

A number of “gifted” youngsters will also be given the chance to go in search of regular game time outside of north London, with those opportunities being denied them at present.

Campbell believes doors will be opened for Nelson and Willock, with Arsenal eager to get more minutes into academy graduates that they still hold in the highest regard.

“Some of these very gifted, talent youngsters have to play regular football,” former Gunners striker Campbell told Football Insider.

“Once they play regular football they will be much better players when they come back at Arsenal.

“Being a bit-part player is one thing but regular games, regular starts makes a massive difference to the psyche of the player.

“I’m told Reiss Nelson, possibly Joe Willock, may be going out on loan in January. It would be really good for their careers.

“I think Nelson could go to a Premier League or a Championship club. But the Championship is tougher, that might be a better move.”

U21 international Nketiah has already tested himself in the second tier, having spent the first half of the 2019-20 campaign at Leeds, and Campbell wants to see the promising frontman push for another switch after being restricted to just three Premier League starts this season.

“Nketiah grabbed a great assist against and Mikel Arteta is just trying to find the right balance,” Campbell added.

“It really is difficult. I think Nketiah needs a season under his belt playing regular football.

“It is one thing coming in now and again at Arsenal but you never become seasoned that way. When you play week in, week out you learn so much more.

“He did not really start during his loan spell at Leeds. Nketiah should be going out on loan to learn his trade, he really should.

“He is not going to start for Arsenal very often so what does he do? Is he happy just sitting on the bench?

“Once he learns his trade has will be a different player because he knows where the goal is.”