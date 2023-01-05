Arsenal legend Jordan Nobbs leaves to complete permanent move to Aston Villa

Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs has left the Gunners after 12 years in north London and joined Aston Villa on a permanent transfer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal have confirmed that Jordan Nobbs has left the club and completed a permanent move to Aston Villa. Nobbs departs the Gunners after 12 years during which time she won the Women's Super League three times and lifted the FA Cup on four occasions. The midfielder made a total of 270 appearances for the club, scoring 81 goals along the way.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nobbs departs Arsenal as a true club legend and has opted to move on after falling out of favour in north London. The midfielder has struggled for minutes since Jonas Eidevall took charge of the side and was out of contract at the end of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Jordan has been a wonderful servant to Arsenal Football Club,” sporting director Edu said in a press release. “Over the past 12 years, she has written her name into the Arsenal history books and forged a deep connection with our loyal supporters. We would like to wish Jordan health, happiness and success on and off the pitch in the future – she is a member of the Arsenal family for life."

WHAT NEXT FOR NOBBS? The 30-year-old will now sign for Aston Villa and will hope she can enjoy regular football in the West Midlands. Nobbs is also currently on the fringes of the England squad and will be aiming to force her way into the Lionesses' plans for the World Cup this summer.