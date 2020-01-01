Arsenal 'Invincibles' would beat current Liverpool team - Lehmann

The former Gunners goalkeeper says the runaway Premier League leaders have what it takes to join his former club in the record books

Jens Lehmann thinks will match the achievement of the famous ‘Invincibles’, but believes that Gunners side of 2004 would beat Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The former goalkeeper was part of Arsene Wenger’s title-winning outfit that became the first English team to go an entire league season unbeaten since Preston North End in 1889.

Liverpool are on course to match that feat this campaign after dropping just two points from 26 matches so far to build-up a whopping 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

They are also closing in on the Gunners’ 49-game unbeaten top-flight run set during the same period, with Saturday’s win at Norwich making it 43 games without defeat since a 2-1 loss at on January 3 last year.

As a result, Lehmann feels Klopp's side have what it takes to join the Gunners in the history books.

“Liverpool is an amazing story. All the ingredients are there for them to become the ‘Invincible’ champions,” Lehmann said at the Laureus World Sport Awards in Berlin

“They are a fantastic team, really well organised — and also sometimes a little bit lucky.

“But that isn’t a criticism. At times, we were lucky as well and I am a believer that you have to work hard to earn your good fortune.

“Now they have the chance to become Invincibles — and I think the only team that can stop that happening now is Manchester City.”

Though he has been impressed with what he has seen from the Merseysiders, Lehmann feels they have benefited from a weaker Premier League compared to the one his Arsenal team played in 16 years ago.

He therefore believes his old side, featuring the likes of Theirry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Robert Pires, was a better team.

“I would say the Premier League is not as strong as it once was and teams are beaten before they even play Liverpool,” he said.

“I don’t want to take something away from their success because they obviously have a great team. The fact they have only drawn one game so far makes the achievement even more special.

“We drew 12 games but many of those were after we had clinched the title and we didn’t think about going unbeaten until after we had clinched the title at White Hart Lane.

“I think our Arsenal team would have beaten this Liverpool team. Not easily, but we would have won because we had more individual class than what Liverpool have.

“It's very hard to compare but when I look at the individual quality we had and the pace we had, then I think we would have had the edge.”

Despite his assertion that his former club is the better team, Lehmann thinks his compatriot Klopp has hit on a winning formula at Anfield and the side will only get better over the coming seasons, potentially creating a trophy-laden dynasty like his former manager Wenger did in north London.

“It's difficult to compare Wenger and Klopp. Arsene was consistently successful over 22 years,” he added. “But Klopp has rebuilt Liverpool so well and they can both set up a good team.

“Of course there is a lot of satisfaction in Germany to see what Klopp is doing in .

“Once you win one thing and you find the recipe for it, then it becomes much easier. I think Jurgen has found the recipe. I think Liverpool will continue to get better.”