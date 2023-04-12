Arsenal to demand £35m Folarin Balogun transfer fee as RB Leipzig pursue USMNT-eligible striker

Arsenal are demanding £35 million ($44m/€40m) for on-loan striker Folarin Balogun, who has shone for Reims in Ligue 1 this season.

WHAT HAPPENED? RB Leipzig have emerged as a leading suitor for Balogun, who has spent 2022-23 with Reims on loan from Arsenal. The Gunners are willing to cash in on the 21-year-old's breakout season in Ligue 1 (18 goals and two assists). They want at least £35m for the attacker, according to Sky Sport Germany.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Balogun has been in the news often lately as he approaches a final decision on his international allegiance. The United States men's national team is believed to be the frontrunner, but he is also eligible for England and Nigeria.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal aren't short of quality attacking options. Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe are among the players who have shone in advanced positions in recent years, and so Balogun could have a difficult time cracking the starting line-up. It might be best for all parties for him to move on from north London.

WHAT NEXT? RB Leipzig are set to sell Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea this summer, opening up room in attack for a new face. They have several months before the transfer window begins, but it appears they are already getting involved in talks over potential signings.