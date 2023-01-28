Remember Arsenal flop Yaya Sanogo? He's finally found a new club - in Armenia!

Former Arsenal attacker Yaya Sanogo has a new club after nearly two years a free agent.

Had been out of football

Last played for Huddersfield

Now moving to Armenia

WHAT HAPPENED? Sanogo spent four rather unsuccessful years at Arsenal, which involved four loan spells away from the club. He's struggled to ever get his career going with his last club being Huddersfield Town 20 months ago. He now has a new club, FC Urartu, who play in the Armenian Premier Division.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sanogo has played 184 games in his career, but has only manage 47 goals, and managed just one in his wretched spell in north London with Arsenal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: His most prolific season came for Toulouse where he scored six goals and assisted two in 27 games in Ligue 1.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SANOGO? His debut could come in a friendly on February 5 against Lokomotiv Moscow.