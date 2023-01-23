Arsenal fan Romeo Beckham trolls dad David after Gunners beat Man United in crunch Premier League clash

- Red Devils suffered 3-2 defeat at the Emirates
- Gunners remain top of the table
- Bragging rights claimed by youngster now at Brentford
WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag took his side to north London on Sunday for a heavyweight encounter between league leaders and top-four hopefuls. Arsenal prevailed in a thrilling five-goal encounter, as Eddie Nketiah bundled home a last-minute winner, allowing Romeo Beckham – who is currently on the books at Brentford - to secure family bragging rights after taking in the action alongside his father.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: David Beckham has previously told Shortlist of seeing Romeo nail his colours to a Gunners mast: “I tried to get Man United shirts on them early. Two of them are Man United fans and one of them's an Arsenal fan. I don't know how that happened, but my middle son, Romeo, is an Arsenal fan. Actually, I do know how it happened. I took him to an Arsenal game and Arsene Wenger treated him so well, gave him a shirt with his name on the back and his favourite number. I had that when I was a kid with Man United. I let them support whoever they want. They don't have to support the teams I played for.”
WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are now five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, while United sit fourth – 11 points adrift of the Gunners after playing a game more and with Tottenham six points behind them in fifth.