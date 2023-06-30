Arsenal to face Linkoping in Women’s Champions League Round 1 as semi-finalists from 2022-23 seek to secure group stage berth

Arsenal will face Linkoping in Champions League Round 1, with a pathway to the group stage of the 2023-24 competition being mapped out.

Gunners made the semi-finals last season

Finished third in the WSL

Mini-tournament lined up in September

WHAT HAPPENED? Jonas Eidevall’s side made the semi-finals in 2022-23, before coming unstuck against Wolfsburg, and have another lengthy European campaign stretching out in front of them after finishing third in the WSL last season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Swedish opposition will be faced first after being placed in the League path of the Champions League draw. Arsenal sit in Group 3 there, with 16 sides placed into four knockout mini-tournaments of four teams each. On the other side of the Gunners’ group sit Paris FC and Ukrainian outfit FC Kryvbas. The winners of the four finals will progress to Round 2, with five group stage places up for grabs at that stage.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will be in action against Linkoping in the semi-final stage on September 6 – with that contest taking place just 17 days after the final of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, meaning that there may be a quick turnaround for some from international to domestic duty.