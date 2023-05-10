Arsenal and England star Beth Mead reveals she's 'ahead of schedule' in ACL injury recovery as she pushes to make Women's World Cup

Beth Mead says she is "ahead of schedule" in her recovery from an ACL injury suffered in November and still has one eye on the World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? On a day where she and fellow European Championship winner Lucy Bronze were awarded for their services to football with an MBE award, Arsenal forward Mead shared positive news about her ongoing recovery from an ACL injury she sustained against Manchester United earlier in the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The injury is OK," Mead told Sky Sports, via The Guardian, adding: "I’m a good five months in now, I am back on the pitch and kicking a ball again, feeling good, ahead of schedule, so that’s all I can do in my control right now.”

On whether or not she could defy the odds and make the 2023 Women's World Cup this summer, she explained to the Press Association: “It’s starting to be a little bit more normal again but it’s been a long, tough period. I will try my hardest to get as close to that as possible. But [the World Cup] may be a little bit too soon for me this time around.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mead was instrumental in England's run to the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup, providing the second-most assists at the tournament. She scored the opening goal in the Lionesses' exceptional run to win Euro 2022, before going on to win the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament awards.

Her absence has been felt at club level, though, with Mead now one of four Arsenal players out with an ACL injury. Jonas Eidevall's side fell away from the WSL title picture as a result and, despite reaching the Champions League semi-final, are now firmly in a fight to qualify for next season's tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR MEAD? While Mead is happy with her recovery, she continues to have a cautious outlook on her chances of making Sarina Wiegman's World Cup squad.

The manager admitted in March that she would need a 'miracle' to recover in time. The World Cup kicks off in July, taking place in Australia and New Zealand.