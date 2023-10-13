'Not so sure' - Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah offered chance to swap international allegiance from England to Ghana

Eddie Nketiah has been given the opportunity to switch his international allegiance from England as Chris Hughton aims to lure him to Ghana.

Nketiah wanted by Ghana

Has featured in England squads

Hughton not giving up hope on Arsenal striker

WHAT HAPPENED? Nketiah has been called up by Gareth Southgate for the upcoming international break and could make his Three Lions debut against Australia in a friendly on Friday evening. However, since his parents are Ghanaian, he is eligible to represent the Black Stars as well. Hughton, manager of Ghana, hopes that the 24-year-old will have a change of heart.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Some players are very definite about what they want. Some are not so sure and some want to see how things develop," he told reporters. "I think that’s been the case with Eddie. We would never say never on him switching to Ghana. But it’s always down to what the player wants."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Nketiah features against Australia, he will still be eligible to represent Ghana in the future, since it is a friendly. However, if he is called on to play against Italy in the Euro 2024 qualifier he would be tied to England.

Hughton also hopes that Callum Hudson-Odoi will opt to switch to Ghana as he has three England appearances, all coming in 2019. FIFA rules state that a player can change their national team even if they have played in competitive fixtures. However, there is a limit to this allowance. The player must have featured in no more than three competitive games.

To be eligible for a switch, the player should be under the age of 21 at the time of their last competitive match for their current national team. Moreover, a waiting period of three years must have passed since the player's last match for their current national team. Hudson Odoi ticks all the boxes and could switch from England to Ghana in the future.

WHAT NEXT? England will take on Australia on Friday evening before locking horns with Italy on Tuesday in Euro 2024 qualification.