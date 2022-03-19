Arsenal celebrated like they won the Premier League, says Aston Villa's Young

Aston Villa star Ashley Young insists his side are tough to beat, as evidenced by Arsenal players celebrating their victory as though "they won the league".

The London club won the fixture 1-0 thanks to a Bukayo Saka goal to give their top-four hopes a big boost.

Villa's defeat meant their hopes for any form of European football have taken a big hit as they currently sit in 9th place, 10 points away from Wolves, though they do hold a game in hand.

Young said to VillaTV: "We want to make this a tough place to come and I think it is a tough place.

"You saw the way they celebrated, to be honest it was like they won the league. But it shows they found it tough.

"We want to be in those European places, we want to get the club back there, and everyone’s got that ambition to get the club back there.

"So we want to make it a tough place to come, but we want to be winning games as well."

The versatile player has made 20 appearances across all competitions for Aston Villa this season and managed to notch up two assists.

He's mostly played at left-back but has featured all across the pitch too, filling in wherever needed, such as both full-back and winger positions as well as central-midfield too.

Young's minutes currently add up to around 12 matches worth and shows he's been more and more of a squad player than a key player for Villa.

