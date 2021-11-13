Arsenal captain Aubameyang reveals failed Tottenham move

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said he almost signed for Tottenham years ago, and would now rather retire than join Arsenal's north London rivals.

The Gabon international joined Arsenal in 2018 after five years with Borussia Dortmund and is currently the club's captain.

But the Gunners star could have ended up at Spurs after holding talks with the club.

What has been said?

Asked by Sky Sports if he would rather retire or sign for Tottenham, Aubameyang said: "You don't need to ask the question, you know it [the answer] already, I would retire.

"Even more because I don't know if you know but a few years ago I was close to signing for Tottenham and at the end I don't know what they did. So, I would retire for sure.

"I was in St-Etienne I think [at the time], I'm not sure, or at the beginning of Dortmund. I don't remember exactly.

"I came here, I went to the stadium as well to White Hart Lane. The day after they just never gave an answer, they never called back so I was like: 'Ok, don't worry', so that's why every time I play against them, they know [why I am extra motivated]".

How has Aubameyang performed this season?

Aubameyang missed Arsenal's first match of the season due to illness, but has featured in all of their subsequent Premier League games.

He has four goals to his name in the English top flight this term, while he netted a hat-trick as they beat West Brom 6-0 in the Carabao Cup.

Mikel Arteta's team are currently fifth in the Premier League and unbeaten in their last 10 matches in all competitions, winning eight and drawing two.

