Riyad Mahrez heaped praises on Arsenal while claiming that he expects tough competition from all the top six Premier League clubs in the title race.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Algerian gave his take on City's main title rivals this season, refusing to write off Liverpool despite the Reds' poor start to the season as they stand eighth on the league table with 16 points from 11 matches.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This season I think Arsenal are very good. All of the top six really. Even Liverpool, they are away from us at the moment, but I still think they can be there at the end of the season. All the top six can challenge us for the Premier League and all of the other trophies, Mahrez told City's official website.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After suffering their first defeat of the season against Liverpool, Manchester City came back strongly against Brighton last week as they convincingly beat them 3-1. They are currently second in the league table, two points behind leaders Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Manchester City take on Leicester City on Saturday in the Premier League as Riyad Mahrez faces his former club.

