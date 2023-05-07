Ex-Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette overtakes Kylian Mbappe as Ligue 1 top scorer after netting FOUR goals in Lyon's crazy comeback win over Montpellier

Alexandre Lacazette has surged above Kylian Mbappe in the Ligue 1 goal charts after netting four times in a thrilling 5-4 victory over Montpellier.

Veteran frontman back in his homeland

Showing no sign of slowing down

Involved in a stunning nine-goal thriller

WHAT HAPPENED? The ex-Arsenal striker, who returned to his roots as a free agent in the summer of 2022, has moved on to 24 efforts for the season – one more than World Cup winner Mbappe has managed at Paris Saint-Germain. Lacazette hit top spot in a thrilling contest on Sunday, with Lyon trailing 4-1 just before the hour mark. A stunning fightback saw Lacazette complete a hat-trick and then some, with his most decisive contribution coming into the 10th minute of stoppage-time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG will also be in action on Sunday, away at Troyes, meaning that Mbappe will get the opportunity to edge himself back to the top of a notable list.

WHAT NEXT? Lacazette is, however, proving at 31 years of age that he still has plenty of firepower left in his tank, with Lyon hoping to secure a top-six finish and European qualification this season.